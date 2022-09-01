Amazon Buys Land for Naugatuck-Waterbury Warehouse

Amazon may be trying to walk away from parts of its distribution center network as demand for online shopping falls as the pandemic winds down, but a planned facility in the Naugatuck Valley doesn’t seem to be a part of that.

An affiliate of the company recently paid $4.8 million for a parcel on the Naugatuck-Waterbury line that had been planned for a huge distribution center aimed at the company.

Local officials enthusiastically backed the proposal from Philadelphia developer Bluewater Property Group when it was announced in January.

According to the Hartford Business Journal, the reason Amazon plans to go through with the project may be tied to its role in the company’s supply chain. Instead of a delivery side, like so many Amazon properties, it will sort through packages further up the shipping chain.