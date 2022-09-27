Greenwich Brokerage Partners with Coldwell Banker

Greenwich’s oldest continuously-operating real estate company is partnering with a Coldwell Banker Realty team to help clients buy and sell luxury real estate.

“This union is a win-win for both brokerages, marrying the most recognized brand in real estate with an iconic Greenwich agency creating an unstoppable real estate force in the luxury market,” M. Ryan Gorman, CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, said in a statement.

New England Land Co. has operated in Greenwich and its surrounding areas for the last 50 years. The company has 13 affiliated agents and it’s led by Greenwich natives John and Hillary McAtee. John McAtee was named 2021’s Greenwich Association of Realtors “Realtor of the Year” and is the immediate past president of the organization, and sits on the CT Realtors board of directors’ executive committee.

The McAtees and their team are partnering with the Tamar Lurie Team, but the specifics of the partnership were not disclosed.

“The Tamar Lurie Team defines luxury real estate and has built a legendary career serving clients on Greenwich’s most notable listings. We are proud to have built a trusted partnership with Tamar and look forward to working together,” John McAtee said in a statement. “We believe our success is attributed to our strong values and team approach in reviewing solid research, to which we are committed as a firm and as individuals. We take enormous pride in our sterling reputation for honesty, veracity, dependability, and excellence, strictly adhering to the highest professional standards and ethics.”