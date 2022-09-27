Patriot Bank Adds Chief Payments Officer to Leadership Team

Stamford-based Patriot Bank has added to its executive leadership team with a position focused on payments.

The bank said in a statement last week it has promoted Al Botta Jr. to executive vice president and chief payments officer. Botta joined Patriot Bank in 2018 as senior vice president and director of payments.

‘‘I’m extremely pleased to be able to strengthen the Bank’s leadership team. Al is an established and successful leader in payments,” Patriot President and CEO Robert Russell said in the statement. “I look forward to building on the successful efforts Al has started and creating an even stronger, diversified revenue stream for Patriot.”

Botta has more than 20 years of experience in the payments and prepaid market space and has been responsible for the growth of the bank’s payments division, the statement said.

“Mr. Botta’s industry knowledge and experience have translated to significant growth in the Bank’s payments division,” Patriot Bank said.

Botta has held senior roles at several institutions, including BankMobile, Customers Bank and Metropolitan Commercial Bank, the statement said.

“I am very excited to be a part of a dynamic management team that I’ve worked so closely with for the last several years,” Botta said. “I welcome the opportunity to continue to expand the payments division successfully with Patriot.”