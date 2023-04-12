Liberty Bank Reports Successful Digital Banking Platform Conversion

Middletown-based Liberty Bank has launched a new digital banking platform through Texas-based Alkami, which provides cloud-based digital banking services to U.S.-based banks and credit unions.

Liberty said in a joint statement with Alkami late last month that it has converted a substantial portion of its customer base of approximately 150,000 to Alkami’s single platform for business, retail and mobile banking.

“The move to the Alkami Platform is a crucial step in Liberty Bank’s full technology stack overhaul with the objective to bring the most innovative products and seamless user experience to its customers and strategically position the bank for future growth,” the statement said.

Liberty Bank had announced its partnership with Alkami in 2021.

“We set out to transform the Liberty user experience from the ground up by rebuilding our digital assets and partnering with the best solution providers in the market,” David Mitchell, Liberty Bank’s executive vice president, general manager and chief digital officer, said in the statement. “We chose Alkami as a strategic partner for many reasons. They are the leading provider with a single platform for retail and business customers with a growing customer base of likeminded strategically driven financial institutions. Alkami’s vision for the future of digital banking closely aligns with our business strategy; and, perhaps most importantly, they have demonstrated true commitment and a proven ability to continuously deliver new solutions that will enable us to rise above our competition now and well into the future.”

The new digital platform will let Liberty Bank leverage data to enhance personalized communication channels for retail and business customers, the statement said, and integrate other technologies over the long-term.

“Financial institutions can no longer piecemeal their digital transformation efforts, they must consider the entire account holder experience,” Stephen Bohanon, Alkami’s co-founder and chief strategy and product officer, said in the statement. “A full digital sales and service platform enables the exceptional experience that FIs need to provide today: one that rivals burgeoning fintech companies and even those of non-banking platforms like Amazon. Liberty Bank has risen to this challenge, and we are thrilled to be an integral part of their transformation. We look forward to further innovating digital banking together.”