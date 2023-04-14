Salisbury Shareholders Approve NBT Merger

The merger between Lakeville-based Salisbury Bank and NBT Bank has moved a step closer to completion after Salisbury’s shareholders voted in favor of the deal.

More than 72 percent of the issued and outstanding shares for Salisbury Bank’s parent company, Salisbury Bancorp Inc., were represented at a special shareholder meeting on April 12 to vote on the merger, NBT said in a statement. More than 92 percent of the votes cast went in favor of the merger.

“We are excited that Salisbury’s shareholders demonstrated strong support for the merger at [Wednesday’s] shareholder meeting,” NBT’s President and CEO John H. Watt Jr. said in the statement. “NBT looks forward to welcoming Salisbury’s customers and their employees to our team. Together, we are working to integrate two high-quality community banks with long histories of service to our customers and communities. We have confidence that the transition to NBT will be a seamless experience. Our Salisbury customers will enjoy the larger NBT branch network and broader variety of financial services offered by NBT and our subsidiaries.”

The banks in December had announced that NBT would acquire Salisbury in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $204 million. The merger is expected to close this quarter but still awaits regulatory approvals.

Based in Norwich, New York, the $11.6 billion-asset NBT has 140 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Berkshire County in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut in West Hartford and Glastonbury. Salisbury Bank, which has about $1.5 billion in assets, has 14 branches, including four in Litchfield County, three in Berkshire County in Massachusetts, and seven in New York.