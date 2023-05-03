Ex-Waterbury CU Head Banned from Industry for Life

The former president and CEO of Waterbury’s Skyline Financial Federal Credit Union has been banned from the banking industry for life by the National Credit Union Administration.

The federal credit union regulator made the announcement last week that Tara Kewalis will not be allowed to work for a federal insured depository institution again.

Kewalis plead guilty last December to embezzling more than $250,000 from Skyline Financial by creating fraudulent accounts and entries in Skyline’s accounting system between September 2016 and March 2021, when she was fired.

Skyline Financial FCU has about $38 million in assets and 4,400 members. The credit union recently converted from an employer-sponsored to a community-based credit union, with a field of membership that includes New Haven and Litchfield counties. Skyline Financial FCU is now led by James Higgins.