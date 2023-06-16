Hartford Parking Lot Developer Presents Tentative Designs to CRDA

The Michaels Organization, a New Jersey-based developer chosen to redevelop a nearly 3-acre parking lot south of Bushnell Park, presented its proposed design for multifamily housing on the site to the Capital Region Development Authority Board of Directors on June 15.

The Hartford Business Journal reported the story.

The proposal from Hartford-based Amenta | Emma Architects includes 233 rental apartments and several townhomes designed for owner occupation, as well as 3,500 square feet of retail space.