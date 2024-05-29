New Haven Law Offices Sell for $1.5M

A 141-year-old home converted into offices has traded hands in New Haven.

The building at 27 Elm St. is headquarters to well-known plaintiff’s law firm Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder P.C.

An LLC registered to a Litchfield residential address and controlled by someone who shares a name with the practice’s managing attorney sold the property for $1.52 million on May 10 to an LLC controlled by New Haven real estate investor Avi Lipsker.

Brett Sherman represented the seller and Matt Nolan represented the buyer, both of Southport brokerage Angel Commercial LLC.

The 8,543-square-foot brick building was built in 1883 and was last traded in an arm’s-length transaction in 1989 for $1.17 million. The seller in this month’s transaction gained control of the property in 2000.