Report: McKinsey to Leave Stamford for Darien

Downtown Stamford is losing its outpost of global consultancy McKinsey & Co. to a new Darien development.

The new office, next to Darien’s Metro-North station and in the wealthy town’s downtown, will fit 260 McKinsey workers, Crain’s New York Business reported.

While it’s another loss for downtown Stamford’s financial district, the McKinsey move is another feather in the cap for developer Baywater Properties, whose 7-acre Corbin District mixed-use development is in the process of remaking downtown Darien.

The development includes 110,000 square feet of office space and, despite the “tepid” leasing market in Fairfield County, has scored notable relocation wins.

A McKinsey spokesperson quoted by Crain’s said the move was fueled by a desire to put its workers’ offices in closer proximity to their homes. The move also will add to comparisons between office demand in Greenwich and Darien.