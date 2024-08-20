Mass. Credit Union Plans CT Expansion

Make that two financial institutions based in Holyoke, Massachusetts that are making moves in the Hartford area.

According to filings with the Massachusetts Division of Banks and the Connecticut Department of Banking, Holyoke Credit Union is seeking to expand its field of membership to include Hartford County.

The 115-year-old credit union has $285.12 million in assets and 22,788 members in Massachusetts’ Hampden and Hampshire counties, home to Springfield, Northampton and Amherst.

The Hartford expansion is part of a larger push to grow its membership; the credit union has also filed with Massachusetts regulators to add Berkshire, Franklin and Worcester counties in that state to its membership, letting it serve all of Central and Western Massachusetts.

The credit union is particularly active in small business lending.

The expansion comes as the much larger, but also Holyoke-basedn PeoplesBank announced a new marketing partnership with the primary fan site for University of Connecticut athletics that will see UConn stars appear at some of its events, like branch openings.