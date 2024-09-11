Hartford Commercial Firm Merges with Orange Firm

Hartford’s Sentry Commercial brokerage is merging with a smaller, 50-year-old Orange-based real estate investment and property management company.

Commercial Development Company, founded in 1975, is merging with Sentry, the latter announced this week.

Sentry provides brokerage and advisory, construction management and property management services from offices in downtown Hartford and Rocky Hill. Commercial Development Company owns or manages a number of single- and multitenant retail properties across the country, plus a small industrial portfolio, from its office in Orange.

Sentry’s website lists 26 staff, from company president Mark Duclos on down. Commercial Development’s website lists five staffers including Richetelli and his son.

“This merger not only grows our portfolio but also strengthens our ability to serve clients across the entire state,” Sentry said in its announcement. “What’s even more exciting? We’re welcoming Garry Richetelli, Donald Hawley, and Rebeca Medina into the Sentry Commercial family! These talented professionals bring a wealth of expertise, and together, we’re ready to continue delivering the high-quality service our clients know and trust.”