Hartford Hospital Pitches Five New Buildings on Main Campus

According to a master plan application filed with Hartford city officials, the city’s biggest hospital could see a major increase in square footage.

The master plan filed by Hartford HealthCare officials shows five new buildings proposed.

The biggest is a roughly 600,000-square-foot parking garage at the intersection of Washington and Jefferson Streets.

The next-largest is a 470,000-square-foot inpatient bed tower just across Seymour Street from the new garage.

The plan also pitches an expanded cancer center and emergency department and an 80,000-square-foot inpatient bed wing off the hospital’s existing Bone & Joint Ambulatory Building on Seymour Street.

The master plan application will be heard by the Hartford Planning & Zoning Commission on Dec. 12.