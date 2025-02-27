West Hartford Gives Final OK for Redevelopment of Ex-UConn Campus

After years of false starts, the large, vacant UConn campus in West Hartford finally has a complete and clear path forward to redevelopment.

The West Hartford Town Council Tuesday granted final approval to a rezoning that will allow developer WeHa Development Group, controlled by a Delaware LLC, to build a mixed-use destination village on the main portion of the ex-campus.

The firm had previously sold off the campus’ parking lots and playing fields across the street for $22 million to national developer Garden Homes. That 322-unit all-apartments project was approved by town officials last spring.

The main campus redevelopment will be anchored by an unnamed “organic grocery store,” according to project filings, and will wrap around a pond and large wetland park.

In addition to the 26,500-square-foot, stand-alone grocery store building, the developers have been approved to build a pair of multifamily buildings totaling 93 apartments with ground-floor retail, a “destination restaurant” pavilion, a 4-story, 42,500-square-foot spa and a 90-unit assisted living facility, plus 25 for-sale townhomes to screen the development from an abutting single-family neighborhood.

Of the apartments, 5 percent will be deed-restricted as affordable housing for tenants making 80 percent of area median income.

The site was originally mooted for a “fintech village” mixed-use complex by a different developer before the COVID-19 pandemic caused that plan to collapse. And WeHa Development Group’s plans have also undergone several iterations under pressure from a changing economy and local officials.