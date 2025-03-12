Developer Wants to Replace Much of Simsbury Mall with Apartments

Real estate firm Northpath Investments has filed an application with Simsbury officials to replace much of the town’s Simsbury Commons shopping center with a multifamily development.

The 173,538-square-foot strip retail property at 530 Bushy Hill Road was built in 1972 and Northpath bought the property in 2019 for $41.85 million, city records show.

But it is “challenged by regional and national market conditions,” project lawyer T.J. Donohue of Killian & Donohue wrote in an application to the town Planning & Zoning Board.

The project is slated to be discussed on March 17.

Northpath is seeking zoning approval for a 268,600-square-foot, 4-story multifamily building with 300 apartments in place of the mall’s smaller stores.

Neither the unit mix nor the full amenity package are specified in preliminary plans filed with town officials, but a site plan shows four “raised courtyards” and 6,000 square feet of indoor amenity space.

An existing movie theater and indoor pickleball facility at one end and a 30,190-square-foot trampoline park at the other would remain.

Outbuildings that will also remain hold a Walgreens, Webster Bank and Santander Bank branches, a Raising Caine’s drive-through restaurant. A separate building on separate parcel also owned by Northpath holds a Super Stop & Shop.