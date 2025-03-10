Hartford Tops List of Nation’s Hottest Housing Markets

New England boasts some of the hottest markets in the nation according to a new report from Realtor.com.

Hartford, Connecticut topped the list, with homes staying on the market for 38 days on average. Additionally, homes in the Connecticut capital are garnering much more attention compared to elsewhere in the United States.

“Key cities in the Midwest and Northeast continue to see more demand, and homes in these cities spend less time on market,” Danielle Hale, chief economist of Realtor.com, said in a statement. “Looking at markets by hotness tells us the strength of demand versus supply in each area relative to others and which markets heavily favor sellers. Competitive market conditions that are found in the hottest markets are good for sellers, but can make buying more difficult for hopeful homeowners. However, this month’s report shows the willingness of households to seek out affordability. More than half of the hottest markets were priced lower than the national median, suggesting that the possibility of a good deal is a factor keeping these metros in-demand among persistent buyers.”

Massachusetts had two markets in the top 10 of Realtor.com’s hottest markets in February. Worcester led the way in sixth with the median days on market for homes in the area being just 39 days.

Boston also was ranked ninth in the nation as homes were on the market for an average of just 33 days.

Right behind Hartford is Manchester, New Hampshire as homes lasted on the market for 39 days on average. Concord also appeared in the top 10 tied with Worcester at sixth in the nation.