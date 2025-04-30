KeyBank, Webster Finance Hartford Nonprofit Developer’s $45M Expansion

A Connecticut nonprofit developer that builds housing for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities is taking its business national.

The Corporation for Independent Living announced Tuesday that it’s secured a $45 million line of credit with KeyBank that lets it work anywhere in the continental United States. The Hartford-based nonprofit characterized the financing as “a major milestone in its goal to become a national leader in disability-focused housing development.”

The money will go towards the acquisition, renovation, and construction of community-based homes in partnership with nonprofit service providers across the country, CIL said. CIL did not disclose the number of homes it hopes to build.

“We were intentional in choosing KeyBank as our lead lender,” CIL CFO Maria Green said in a statement. “Their team understands the complexity and mission-driven nature of our work. With their partnership – and the participation of Webster Bank, Westfield Bank, and Rockland Trust – we have the backing of institutions that believe in our vision and are ready to grow with us.”

The nearly half-century-old nonprofit developer builds group homes which it then leases to nonprofit service providers for an unspecified period. At the end of each lease, CIL donates the property to the service provider.

The homes “enable greater independence, support and dignity for people who require supportive care,” CIL’s announcement said.

“This expansion positions us to be the behind-the-scenes partner providers need,” CIL CEO Kent Schwendy said in a statement. “We handle the real estate complexity so they can focus on care.”