Meriden Multifamily Trades for $8.6M

A medium-sized apartment building in downtown Meriden has changed hands at a slight discount from its last sale.

Great Neck, Long Island-based Star City Developers bought 32 Cook Ave. from an LLC registered to a Hartford residential address for $8.58 million according to a warranty deed filed with the Meriden town clerk’s office. The seller had bought the property for $9.06 million in June 2022, per city property records.

No mortgage was recorded along with the sale.

The 71-unit, 61,984-square-foot, U-shaped 4-story structure was built in 1961 and sits on just over 1 acre that’s largely dedicated to tenant parking.

City records appraise the building at $5.15 million.

According to Chozick Realty, whose Steve Pappas represented the seller, the building is 100 percent occupied and has been given “substantial renovations in recent years.” The brokerage said that includes “full unit upgrades” plus new windows, a modernized boiler system and “enhanced security features.”

The unit mix is 10 studios, 27 one-bedroom, 30 two-bedroom and four three-bedroom apartments.