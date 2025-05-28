Facing Pushback from Neighbors, Developer Proposes 478 Apartments

Norwalk-based Spinnaker Real Estate Partners is facing opposition from Fairfield residents for its hotel-and-apartments plan for the site of a tired motel.

Nearby residents appealed the city’s approval of its 250-unit apartment building and 110-key hotel, issued earlier this month.

In response, Spinnaker has proposed 478 apartments across two buildings in place of its first proposal.

The residents’ appeal, filed in Superior Court, among other worries flags traffic concerns about the mixed-use proposal located on the busy Post Road, near an important exit on Interstate 95, and their impact on the values of nearby properties.

Spinnaker’s new plan still needs approval from the town Planning & Zoning Commission, but it’s being proposed under Connecticut’s 8-30g affordable housing law.

In exchange for including a high number of affordable units, the nearly 40-year-old law lets a developer appeal to override local zoning bylaws provided a town does not have much affordable housing to begin with.

Spinnaker’s proposal has 144 affordable units: half priced for renters making 60 percent of the statewide median income and half for renters making 80 percent of the statewide median income, according to its application.

Overall, the new Spinnaker proposal will have 62 studios, 283 one-bedroom units and 133 two-bedroom units, a garage with 592 parking spaces, another another 95 surface spaces, and amenities like a fitness center, club rooms and coworking spaces in both buildings, a pool, and a pair of golf simulators.