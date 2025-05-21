Home Listings Surge, But Not in Hartford

Inventory is building up at a good clip in housing markets across the U.S., just not in Connecticut.

A new analysis by Zillow economists found inventory is up nationwide by 19.8 percent in April, and new listings nationwide climbed 7.6 percent compared to last year, outpacing sales nationwide.

“Economic anxieties disrupted the start of the home shopping season. In April, many households didn’t know what was next for their jobs, investment portfolios or budgets. This kept some buyers on the sidelines, waiting for clearer economic signals before making major purchases like a home,” Zillow senior economist Kara Ng said in a statement. “As uncertainty has since eased, improved availability and affordability in homes could lead to a rebound in the coming months.”

Overall, 44 of the 50 largest metros saw an annual increase in new listings, Zillow said.

But in the Hartford area, inventory was only up 1.8 percent year-on-year last month, and numbers of new listings were actually down 4.7 percent over the same period, with pending sales down 1.3 percent.

Market-watchers have told The Commercial Record that this year’s continued low inventory levels across Connecticut could protect the state from home-price declines in the event of a recession.