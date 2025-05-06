Norwalk Mixed-Use Building Sells for Potential Redevelopment

A small South Norwalk office-residential building next to a large development has traded hands for $3 million.

Angel Commercial LLC said it represented the seller, Norwalk resident Walter Gardella, and arranged the sale through a sealed-bid auction. The buyer was an LLC registered to a suburban Atlanta, Georgia commercial address.

Gardella bought 84 West Ave. in 1994 and renovated the project and upgraded its mechanical systems over the course of his ownership.

The 3-story, 9,098-square-foot brick building has 11 apartments and two commercial office suites and sits on 0.77 acres, a significant portion of which is a rocky, wooded hillside leading to an onramp to the Route 7 Connector.

“This sale represents a prime redevelopment opportunity in the heart of South Norwalk,” Angel Commercial broker Jon Angel said in a statement. “The property’s strategic location directly across from The SoNo Collection and proximity to major transportation routes made it highly attractive to investors and developers.”