Stamford OKs Plan to Turn Ex-WWE Studios into Warehouse

The former filming location for professional wrestling matches is slated to become a warehouse under redevelopment plans approved by the city in recent weeks.

Last month, Stamford’s Zoning Board unanimously approved V20 Group’s proposal to tear down the two-story building and replace it with a 112,405-square-foot single-story warehouse.

The Darien-based development firm is perhaps best known locally for its work to turn an old shopping center by the Noroton Heights Metro-North station into a mixed-use development and its redevelopment of an industrial park on the Stamford-Greenwich line.

Plans filed with the city of Stamford show a 7-acre property at 128 Hamilton Ave. with 17 loading docks and three drive-in doors.