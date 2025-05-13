Why It Matters That CT’s Sold Homes Are Getting Older

A lack of new construction in Connecticut has created an unusual piece of trivia: New Haven-area homes sold last year are among the oldest in the nation.

A new Redfin analysis found 84.9 percent of homes sold in 2024 in and around New Haven were older than 30 years. In Greater Hartford, that figure was 82.9 percent; in Fairfield County it was 81.3 percent.

That gave New Haven at the fourth-largest share of such aged homes in America.

The median age of a home sold in metro New Haven last year was 57 years, while the figures for Greater Hartford and Fairfield County were both 56.

“America’s housing stock is getting older by the year, and it’s not because buyers prefer vintage homes—it’s because we haven’t built enough new ones,” Redfin Senior Economist Sheharyar Bokhari said in a statement. “Without more construction, buyers are forced to choose from a pool of aging properties that present a new set of financial challenges, especially for those trying to save enough money to climb onto the property ladder. Older homes have aging systems, energy inefficiencies, and a steady stream of maintenance costs that can quickly add up after move-in.”