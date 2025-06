Wine, beer and liquor wholesaler Murphy Distributors continues to expand its statewide operations with the lease of a 14,000-square-foot building in East Haven.

The high-bay industrial building at 167 Commerce St. was built in 1985. It includes 11,700 square feet of warehouse space and 2,300 square feet of office space on 1.35 acres.

Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial, represented Murphy Distributors in its search.