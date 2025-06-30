Developer Plans Norwalk Waterfront Transformation

Norwalk-based Spinnaker Real Estate Partners has filed plans with officials in its home city for a waterfront project befitting its nautical name.

The company wants to turn a boatyard and parking lot in South Norwalk into a 2.72-acre, three-building mixed-use destination connected to the water with a public park and boardwalk.

The project, the filing states, is being built as-of-right, with only site plan review needed.

Two basement levels with 249 car spaces will form a common foundation for the project, out of which will rise one 5-story office building and one 4-story-plus-amenity penthouse totaling around 83,000 square feet, combined. A nearly 4,000-square-foot restaurant will take up the water side of one office building’s first floor, while a 2,200-square-foot portion of the second office building’s ground floor will contain an unspecified “water-related use.”

The land side of the parcel will hold a 5-story, 59-unit residential building whose amenities will include a pool, and whose top floor will contain all loft-style units. Over half the apartments will be two- to four-bedroom units to meet a need for family-sized units spelled out in the city’s long-term housing plan.

The park area – about 37 percent of the site, the application states – will include a “grand staircase” linking the development’s public central courtyard to a boardwalk and 14 boat slips.

The site’s base elevation is high enough above the water that Spinnaker does not expect flood risk, even in the event of a hundred-year flood.

“The intent of the project is to create a community of complimentary uses in a park-like setting where residents can live, eat, work, play and stay connected to the harbor, and play,” the application states.