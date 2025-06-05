U.S. Home Inventory Passes 1M While New England Sees Gains

Connecticut’s prospective homebuyers have more choice than ever in where they put offers in, as unsold listings pile up across the country.

According to a report from Realtor.com, Greater Hartford Boston has seen a 15.5 percent increase in active listings in May. The report did not cover other Connecticut markets.

Elsewhere in New England, Greater Boston has seen inventory increases of 35 percent and the Providence, Rhode Island metro has seen a 34 percent jump.

Nationwide, inventory surpassed 1 million units, a figure it hasn’t hit since 2019.

“The number of homes for sale is growing, and even hit a key milestone in May, with more than a million active listings. But not every housing market is equally well-supplied,” said Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale. “Recent construction trends explain a lot of the variation in recovery that we see across markets. Many markets that built aggressively during and after the pandemic are now seeing more listings, longer time on market, and even some modest price softening. In contrast, markets that didn’t build as many homes are still facing an acute shortage, which continues to prop up prices and limit buyer options.”

While inventory has increased, single-family home sales have remained effectively flat. The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman, reported 3,110 such sales in Connecticut in April 2024 and 3,107 in April 2025.

But Hartford inventory levels still 77 percent below pre-pandemic inventory levels, Realtor.com reported.