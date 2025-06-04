Windsor Warehouse Fetches $25M

A large Windsor warehouse has traded hands for $25.3 million.

The 165,625-square-foot property at 105 Baker Hollow Road was bought by NorthPoint Development.

Commercial brokerage JLL represented the seller, a development joint venture between Condyne Capital Partners and an account managed by UBS Realty Investors LLC.

Completed in 2022, the property features a 32-foot clear height, 38 loading docks, one drive-in door, 58 trailer parking spaces and 117 car parking spaces. It is fully leased to Safelite, the largest auto glass specialist in the United States with more than 850 locations nationwide.

The warehouse is part of the large logistics hub clustered around Bradley International Airport and the intersection of Interstates 84 and 91.

The JLL Capital Markets team included Managing Director Michael Restivo and Directors David Coffman and Tommy Hovey. Managing Director Shawn McMahon provided local leasing and sales support.

“105 Baker Hollow presented a unique opportunity to acquire a stabilized asset in a high-demand location,” Restivo said in a statement. “Hartford County’s industrial market is experiencing unprecedented tenant demand, coupled with challenging entitlement processes and a lack of speculative construction, leading to the tightest market in recent history.”