Bridgeport Ranks #5 in Home Sale Profit Growth

Single-family home sales continue to rake in profits for sellers, according to a new report from ATTOM.

Bridgeport had the fifth-largest increase on an annual basis nationwide, with profits rising from 61.5 percent to 69 percent. Homeowners on average made a 50 percent profit selling single-family homes and condos during the second quarter of the year.

“We saw historically high home prices last quarter but even so, we didn’t see a big jump in seller profits,” ATTOM CEO Rob Barber said in a statement. “That’s a measure of the fact that home prices have been very high for a number of years now. While profit margins aren’t going up significantly, they’re still sitting at pretty good levels. The median home sale last quarter netted a 50 percent profit, whereas in the years right before the pandemic the typical seller was netting around 30 percent.”

Hartford also saw profit margins increase from 75.4 percent to 78.4 percent. These are among some of the highest profit margins in the nation.