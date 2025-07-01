Hartford Buyers Need $16K Raise to Afford Down Payment

Greater Hartford homebuyers will likely need a raise if they want to buy a home – even if they’re so-called “move-up” buyers putting 20 percent down.

According to a new analysis by Zillow, a prospective homebuyer in the Hartford metro area earning the median annual income and making a 20 percent down payment would still need a $16,104 raise in order to afford the mortgage payment on the median-priced home and not have it break 30 percent of their income.

Zillow pegged the median Greater Hartford home value at $384,822, including both condominiums and single-family homes in its calculations. The Warren Group, publisher of The Commercial Record, said that the year-to-date median single-family sale price for Hartford County hit $380,000 in May, while the median condo sale price hit $267,300.

In addition to home price appreciation, home insurance premiums are also driving up the cost of homeownership.

Premiums across the nation increased by 57 percent from 2019 to 2024, according to Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies.

In a two-county area stretching from the Massachusetts line to Old Saybrook, Harvard JCHS researchers say that taxes and insurance cost the buyer of the median home $940 a month in the first quarter of 2025. In New London County, the monthly figure is $906, while in New Haven County it’s $991. But in Fairfield County, the figure is 1,589.

Those Harvard researchers calculated the median buyer in Hartford and Middlesex counties would need a median income of $128,755 if they’re putting 3.5 percent down – typical for a first-time buyer – while in New London County the median home needs an income of $126,200. In New Haven County it’s $133,075 and in Fairfield County it’s $23,926.

“Affordability remains a steep hill to climb, especially for first-time buyers,” Kara Ng, a senior economist at Zillow, said in a statement released along with that company’s analysis. “While the financial bar has gotten higher, we’re also in the middle of the most buyer-friendly spring since before the pandemic for those who can make the finances work. Inventory is up, prices are softening, and sellers are negotiating. To make homeownership more broadly accessible, though, we need lasting solutions, starting with policies that allow more homes to be built in the right places.”

Elsewhere in New England, Greater Boston is close far above the national average. Homebuyers in the Massachusetts capital region will need a steep pay bump of $78,703 to afford the median home there.

A median-income family would need a $17,670 raise to afford the mortgage payments on a typical U.S. home. Median-income households can afford the average home in just 11 major markets, down from 39 markets five years ago, Zillow’s analysis found.

Banker & Tradesman staff writer Sam Minton contributed to this report.