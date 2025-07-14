Landlords Can’t Necessarily Fill Units Faster By Allowing Pets

Unlike most of the rest of the country, pet-friendly rental units in Hartford aren’t filled faster than units that don’t allow pets, according to a new analysis by Zillow.

In Greater Hartford, rental units that allow pets find a tenant seven days longer than those that don’t. Compare that to New York City where pet-friendly listings fill a whopping 26 days faster than their counterparts, or Boston where pet-friendly listings fill nine days faster.

The region also has an unusually high rate of rental listings that don’t allow pets. Zillow’s research says only about 43 percent of listings allow pets, the third-lowest rate in the nation. Houston and Providence, Rhode Island took first and second place for pet-unfriendliness.

Across the nation, rental units that allow pets are filled eight days faster than those that don’t.

“Allowing pets can be a strategic edge for landlords competing to fill units,” Zillow’s Emily McDonald said in a statement. “Today’s renters are more established and more likely to have a pet, and we clearly see that pet-friendly rentals attract more interest on Zillow. In a market where renters have more options, allowing pets can make the difference in finding a tenant quickly.”

New York City was the market that saw the biggest impact across the United States. Pet-friendly rentals in the New York City market rented 26 days faster than units that did not accept pets, the biggest gap of any major market across the United States.

In 2024, 57 percent of rental listings on Zillow Rentals allowed pets. On average, those listings earned 9 percent more views according to Zillow.

Additionally, over half of renters have pets, according to Zillow. The company credits the increase in the age of average renters for also increasing the number of renters who have pets.