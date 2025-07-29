Sikorsky Credit Union Plans New Branch in Fairfield

Sikorsky Credit Union is opening a new branch in Fairfield. The building at 1643 Post Road is currently in the design phase with an anticipated opening in 2026.

“Expanding our branch network is really about giving more people access to the kind of banking that puts their needs first,” Sikorsky Credit Union CEO Vinny Ciambriello said in a statement. “This new location connects our Trumbull and Bridgeport branches, making it easier for current and future members to take advantage of our competitive rates, smart financial solutions, and the honest, transparent service we’re known for.”

The added branch furthers Sikorsky Credit Union’s growth. The credit union acquired Bridgeport City Employees Federal Credit Union in 2022. Additionally, the credit union was recently named the top credit union in Connecticut by Forbes.

“Being recognized by Forbes for six years running is more than an accolade – it’s a reflection of our commitment to our members,” Ciambriello said. “We believe in honest, personalized service and offering strong financial products designed to help our members live better financial lives.”