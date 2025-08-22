261 Apartments Pitched in Stamford’s Waterside

Stamford businessman Leandro Rizzuto Jr., co-founder of personal care company Conair, wants to turn one of the company’s locations into hundreds of new homes.

An LLC controlled by Rizzuto filed plans with Stamford officials for 261 apartments on an L-shaped parcel at 23 Barry Place in the city’s Waterside neighborhood. In prior years, the northern 2.6 acres were broken off the site to allow the construction of an ice skating rink backing onto the Metro-North tracks that form the property’s northern boundary.

Until recently, the 164,000-square-foot commercial building on the site was a warehouse and office facility for Conair, which sells beauty products, hair dryers and other personal care items.

Rizzuto’s LLC successfully Planning Board approval of a master plan in May of last year that converted 4 acres of the 9.17-acre site from industrial to low-density multifamily, and the balance into high-density multifamily. The change still needs to be approved by the city Zoning Board, a vote that depends on Planning Board approval of the recently-submitted site plan, the application states.

The change would let Rizzuto line the site’s easterly half, fronting on Bary Place, with 60 townhomes – to be rented or sold “if market conditions allow” – and a single, 201-unit apartment building on the west half, backing onto a golf course and the Metro-North tracks.

Plans show 30 one-bedrooms, 147 two-bedrooms and 24 three-bedrooms in the apartment building; each townhome would have three bedrooms Twenty-six of the project’s units would be sold or rented at below-market rates, six of them in the townhouse portion of the development.

Amenities shown in the plan include an extensive fifth-floor roof deck, a 120-spot car garage, 60 covered bicycle parking spaces, and 54 outdoor car parking spots. Two amenity courtyards, a small exercise room and a community room were also called out in the plans.

The application includes a letter of support from the priest of St. Clement Catholic Parish, which faces the site across Barry Place.