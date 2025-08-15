Hartford Doubles Multifamily Permitting

While construction of multifamily housing units is on the decline nationwide, the Hartford metro has seen some growth in the last year.

The Connecticut metro saw a 123 percent increase in multifamily permits issued, according to a new report from Redfin, among the largest jumps in the nation. During the pandemic, Greater Hartford was averaging 3.9 permitted units per 10,000 people while currently its averaging 8.6 permitted units per 10,000 people.

Fairfield County is also seeing large growth in multifamily construction. The city was permitting 8.7 units per 10,000 people during the pandemic and is now permitting 18.5 units per 10,000 people.

While Connecticut is adding some much needed inventory, the rest of the nation is struggling to add units. Developers obtained permits to build an average of 12.8 multifamily housing units for every 10,000 people in the U.S. over the past year. That’s down 23.1 percent from an average of 16.7 during the pandemic building boom.

“Asking rents may now be ticking up because the pool of new apartments renters have to choose from is shrinking while demand for rentals is growing, Redfin senior economist Sheharyar Bokhari said in a statement. “Renters could see perks like free parking start to disappear if the balance of power shifts further toward landlords.”

Over half of the metros Redfin analyzed have seen a drop in multifamily construction permits since the pandemic era.