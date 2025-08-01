Nine Housing Projects Get State Funding

The state Department of Housing and the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority announced today that they have signed financing agreements for nine developments that will contribute to the creation or preservation of 478 housing units.

These developments will include 336 affordable units for low- and moderate-income renters, of which 57 will be designated as permanent supportive housing. Developments are located in Berlin, Goshen, Meriden, New Haven, Norwalk, Rocky Hill, Terryville, Stamford and Willimantic.

DOH is providing over $32 million in loans and grants, and CHFA is providing low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) that will generate more than $55 million in private investment along with $9.1 million in first mortgage financing. The affordable units will be earmarked for residents making up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). In addition, CHFA signed financing agreements totaling $4.3 million for 121 units to be funded by the Build For CT program, a collaboration between DOH and CHFA to support the creation of apartments designed to be affordable for middle-income renters.

“We’re doing everything possible to accelerate our development efforts so we can continue building stronger, more resilient communities across Connecticut,” Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said in a statement. “These investments reflect our values and commitment to providing housing our residents can afford, at all incomes levels, and different stages of life. We’re excited about these projects and look forward to seeing these homes occupied with Connecticut families.”

These financing agreements mean those developments are now ready to begin construction.

Steele Center – Berlin

This development will feature 52 multifamily apartments, offering a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom layouts. Conveniently located next to the Berlin train station, the transit-oriented development is accessible to major employers in the Berlin area. Through the Build For CT program, CHFA is providing a $2 million loan to a development that will include 16 apartments that are affordable to households earning between 60-80 percent AMI.

Goshen Village Housing – Goshen

Located at 59 Torrington Road in Goshen, this development will rehabilitate 18 residential apartments across four buildings, offering studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts. Seventeen of the units will be made affordable to households earning at or below 80 percent AMI. Renovations include upgraded insulation, high-efficiency heat pumps, new flooring, and fully updated kitchens and bathrooms. The development is being supported by $2.1 million in FLEX funding from DOH and $500,000 in proceeds from CHFA’s Housing Tax Credit Contribution program.

Colony Street – Meriden

Colony Street involves the rehabilitation of five existing buildings, transforming them into 69 residential apartments and 12 ground-level commercial units. Located in the heart of Meriden’s downtown business district, the development will benefit from its proximity to the Meriden Amtrak station. Funded by a $2.375 million loan from CHFA through the Build For CT program, Colony Street will include 19 apartments that are affordable to households earning between 60-80 percent AMI.

Brewery Square Apartments – New Haven

Brewery Square Apartments will undergo substantial rehabilitation, preserving 104 affordable and market-rate homes for families. Supported by $13 million in federal 4 percent LIHTC equity through CHFA, the development will also leverage federal and state historic tax credits. Of the 104 units, 84 will be restricted for households earning at or below 80 percent AMI, and the remaining units will be unrestricted.

Meadow Gardens – Norwalk

Meadow Gardens in Norwalk will bring 59 newly constructed affordable homes to families, with half of the units supported by project-based Section 8 assistance. The development is supported by $21.5 million in proceeds from 4 percent LIHTC equity through CHFA as well as $5.9 million in DOH financing. With deep affordability – 30 homes for residents at or below 30 percent AMI – and proximity to schools, transit, and parks, Meadow Gardens will provide lasting stability for households in a well-connected neighborhood.

Rocky Hill Seniors – Rocky Hill

The Rocky Hill Housing Authority is undertaking critical upgrades to its 40-unit senior housing community, part of the State Sponsored Housing Portfolio. Improvements include new roofs, energy-efficient windows, vinyl siding, and storage doors, along with added accessible parking, EV charging stations, and sidewalk and paving work. Emergency generators will provide backup power to all residences. The work is being supported by grants from DOH totaling approximately $5.1 million. All 40 units are made affordable to renters earning at or below 50 percent AMI.

Oak Woods – Terryville

Oak Woods Apartments will include 47 newly constructed affordable homes in the Terryville section of Plymouth, a town with less than 10 percent affordable housing. Twelve units will serve families experiencing homelessness. The site includes a management office, community room, and computer area, with nearby access to groceries, a pharmacy, and recreational amenities. In addition to $6.3 million in funding from DOH, the development is being supported by CHFA through 9 percent LIHTCs that will generate over $12.5 million as well as $3.4 million in financing.

Rotary Commons – Stamford

Pacific House Inc. will build 39 units of permanent supportive housing for individuals and families exiting homelessness, plus 6,600 square feet of office space. The all-electric building will include solar panels, heat pumps, EV charging, laundry, a community room, and enhanced security—providing a safe, sustainable, and supportive environment. The development is supported by CHFA through 4 percent LIHTC allocation that will attract $8.7 million in private investment as well as $5.75 million in financing, and an additional $5.5 million in financing from DOH and DECD.

Father Honan Terrace – Willimantic

The Willimantic Housing Authority, in partnership with its nonprofit affiliate, Willimantic Development Corp., is planning a comprehensive rehabilitation of Father Honan Terrace, a 50-unit elderly housing community in the State Sponsored Housing Portfolio. Located in six buildings on Valley Street Extension, the revitalization will be supported by $7 million in DOH grants and $316,687 in proceeds from CHFA’s Housing Tax Credit Contribution program. All 50 units are made affordable to renters earning at or below 50 percent AMI.