Connecticut Home Sales Slowed Down in September

Home sales in Connecticut slowed down in Connecticut in the month of September.

Statewide, year-to-date, the number of single-family homes dropped by 5.3 percent year-over-year, with 17,748 homes being sold so far in 2025, according to The Warren Group, the publisher of the Commercial Record. In just the month of September, there were 1,060 home sales, a year-over-year decrease of 54.1 percent.

In the Hartford County, the trend continued with just 276 single-family home sales, a sharp 55.2 percent drop. Year-to-date, there have been 4,569 single-family home sales, a slight 5.3 percent decrease.

While the number of sales dropped, the median price continued to head upwards. In the month of September, the median single-family home in Connecticut sold for $448,000, a 6.7 percent increase year-over-year. The year-to-date median sale price was $440,000, a 6 percent increase year-over-year.

In Hartford County, the median price of a single-family home was $393,350 in September of 2025, a 4.5 percent increase year-over-year. Year-to-date, the median single-family home has sold for $382,500, a 6 percent increase.

The condominium market has seen a similar slowdown, as there were 379 condo sales in the state, a sharp 42.9 percent decline in sales. Year-to-date, there have been 5,754 condo sales, a 5 percent decrease.

In the Hartford County, there were 86 condo sales, a 48.2 percent decrease. Year-to-date, there have been 1,482 condo sales, an 11.4 percent decline.

The median condo price in Connecticut was $305,000, an 8.9 percent increase year-over-year. Unlike its single-family counterpart, in Hartford County, there was actually a drop in the year-to-date median sale price, which fell to $250,000, a 4.7 percent decline.