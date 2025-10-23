Don’t Dismiss Lowball Offers

You’ve finally gotten an offer on your house. The place has been on the market for several months, so you are excited to take a look. But when you do, the wind goes out of your sails. The offer is ridiculously low – tens of thousands under your asking price. So, what do you do?

According to real estate agents who have found themselves in this situation, you should first take a deep breath. Next, consider your options.

You can simply ignore the lowball offer. You can tell the bottom-feeder you are sticking to your price. Or – and this is probably your best option – you can counter with the price you are willing to accept, and see what happens.

“Set aside your emotions, focus on the facts, and prepare a counteroffer that keeps the buyers involved in the deal,” commercial real estate agent Herb Johnson advises in “How To Respond to a Low Offer on Your Home,” a 2011 article on ActiveRain. “A low purchase offer still means someone wants to purchase your home. Unless the offer is (ridiculously) low, it deserves a response.”

Either Way, Someone’s Interested

Once you get over your disappointment with the offer, realize that, at the very least, you have an interested potential buyer on the hook, awaiting your response. Sit down with your agent and figure out how to bring the buyer into the boat.

“Don’t reject the offer right off the bat and tell them to come back when they’re serious,” the staff at Realty Times writes in “How to Handle Low Ball Offers.” “Remember, it’s now a negotiation game, and the buyer is serious, or he or she would not have made an offer.”

For starters, make sure the buyer puts the offer in writing. That way, said one agent, the buyer is now personally involved in the negotiating process.

Your next step is to prepare a counteroffer – one that keeps the other person hanging around and signals that you’re willing to negotiate.

There are lots of ways you can approach this. One strategy is to lower your price to what you are willing to accept. You can also remove some, or all, of the concessions you were willing to give at your original price. Maybe you’re no longer willing to offer assistance with closing costs, for instance. Maybe the washer and dryer will move with you, rather than staying in the house as planned.

In real estate, everything is negotiable. If you want to delay closing, for example, ask for the settlement to be held 90 days hence. Conversely, you can ask that closing occur right away.

Watch the Comps

You might have to lower your price if the market dictates. If houses comparable to yours have sold or been listed recently at less than what you are asking, the market is telling you to lower your price. Ask your agent to run the comps to see where you stand.

Serious buyers, even those who lowball their offers, sometimes attach comps to convince sellers to accept their offers. But take a hard look at them: Make sure the houses are similar to yours and that their prices are realistic. If they don’t meet your criteria, submit your own comps with your counteroffer to justify your price.

When you counter, you have begun negotiations, and the give-and-take often goes on for a while. Give up a little at a time – just enough to keep your buyer interested.

The trick is to figure out exactly how much you need to net from your sale and go from there. If you need to walk away with, say, $300,000, and you were asking for $350,000, you have a lot of wiggle room. You could counter with $340,000, or even $325,000, and still meet your goal.

Keep It Civil

During the bargaining process, remember to keep things civil. Throw out lots of friendly words to both the buyer and the agent: “We are very excited about selling our house to you,” for example. You want to keep everyone engaged in the process to meet your goals – namely, selling your current residence and moving on.

Eventually, the buyer is going to make a final offer. No more haggling: This is it, take it or leave it. Remember, the buyer has to meet their own goals, just like you have to meet yours. If you decide to walk, then no regrets. Just put the place back on the market and wait for a new buyer. You are under no obligation to accept any offer or keep negotiating.

“Knowing when to hold firm and when to walk away is a critical aspect of dealing with lowball offers,” Chris Nelson, an agent with GenStone Realty in Philadelphia, writes in a LinkedIn column “How to Deal with Lowball Offers on Your Home.” “It is important to have a clear understanding of your bottom line and be willing to hold firm if the counteroffer does not meet your expectations.”

But don’t lose the deal if you are just a few thousand dollars apart. You don’t know when another interested buyer will land on your doorstep. And every day your house remains on the market costs you money.

Lew Sichelman has been covering real estate for more than 50 years. He is a regular contributor to numerous shelter magazines and housing and housing-finance industry publications. Readers can contact him at lsichelman@aol.com.