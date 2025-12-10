Webster Bank Subsidiary Buys Washington-Base Emergency Savings Provider

HSA Bank, a division of Stamford-based Webster Bank last week announced that it has acquired SecureSave, a Kirkland, Washington-based provider of employer-sponsored emergency savings accounts.

The deal makes HSA Bank, a major provier of healthcare savings and spending accounts, one of the largest providers of emergency savings accounts in the country. SecureSave will continue to operate with its current platform and serve its clients who will benefit from HSA Bank’s suite of products, the bank said.

“This acquisition continues our commitment to deepening our expertise and capabilities in our Healthcare Financial Services segment,” Webster Bank President and COO Luis Massiani said in a statement. “Adding SecureSave to our portfolio reinforces our ongoing efforts to provide clients with enhanced products and solutions to serve their dynamic needs.”

Terms of the transaction, which was completed effective December 4, 2025, were not disclosed. SecureSave was advised on the transaction by SenaHill Partners.

“Employers offering an emergency savings solution through payroll deductions can help give employees peace of mind and prepare for unplanned life events,” HSA Bank President Chad Wilkins said in a statement. “HSA Bank is excited to add emergency savings accounts to help employees take control of their financial health and wealth journey.”