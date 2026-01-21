CT Credit Union Trade Group Rebrands

The trade group for Connecticut’s credit unions has rebranded as, well, just that.

The 90-year-old Credit Union League of Connecticut announced it was changing its name to “Connecticut’s Credit Unions” and updating its logo last week, in a move it said reflected “a modernized identity that reinforces its role as the unified voice and leading advocate for the state’s credit unions.”

“This new identity recognizes that everything we do falls under one brand. Whether in the statehouse or on Main Street, Connecticut’s Credit Unions reflects who we have always been and who we must be as the financial landscape continues to evolve,” trade group President and CEO Bruce Adams said in a statement. “At a time of heightened competition and rapid change across financial services, credit unions need one voice advocating on their behalf. This new identity strengthens our visibility, reinforces our advocacy mission, and positions us to elevate the collective impact of credit unions across Connecticut.”

The trade group represents 64 credit unions across Connecticut that collectively have over $15 billion in assets and more than 1 million members.

The move also came with a rebrand for the credit union consulting and services firm it owns, League Services Corporation. That entity will now be known as cuVoyant as it seeks customers nationwide for its advisory, compliance and operational services.

“CuVoyant is about foresight, clarity, and confidence in moments that matter,” cuVoyant Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Solutions Christopher Whalen said in a statement. “Credit unions nationwide are facing growing regulatory demands, workforce pressures, and strategic decisions that will shape their future. cuVoyant brings practical expertise, trusted partnership, and a deep belief in the credit union mission to help leaders move forward with intention and build sustainable growth.”