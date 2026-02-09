Guilford Investor Buys New Haven Class A Block

A holding company controlled by Guiford-based investor Todd Taylor recently bought one of New Haven’s two newest office buildings from its owner, the Knights of Columbus.

Taylor’s LLC paid $14 million for 545 Long Wharf Drive on Jan. 21 with a $20.9 million mortgage from the Knights of Columbus on Jan. 21, city land records show.

The 261,465-square-foot building is one half of a waterfront complex, whose counterpart sold for $11 million in 2024 while facing foreclosure, that represents some of New Haven’s only newer class A office space. The buildings were built in the late 1980s.

The Hartford Business Journal had reported in November 2024 that Taylor’s company, Water Street Properties, was being brought in as an ownership partner and had taken day-to-day control of the building. It’s not clear if that arrangement is continuing. Water Street owns or manages 16 properties in Connecticut, Texas and elsewhere according to its website.

The Knights bought the building for $12.81 million in 2020. The HBJ reported that he building was only 55 percent leased at the time.