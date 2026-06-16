Patriot Bank Expands High Net Worth Banking Program

While Patriot Bank is expanding its presence in Fairfield County, the bank is also expanding its high net worth banking program.

DeWitt Hutchins was recently hired as market president of the bank’s high net worth banking division, where he is responsible for leading the division’s growth and client service efforts throughout Connecticut. Hutchins joined Patriot Bank from Fieldpoint Private Bank & Trust, where he was senior managing director for the Greenwich Market from 2024 to 2026. Prior to Fieldpoint, Hutchins was relationship manager at First Republic Bank from 2012 to 2023.

Sophia Salinas and Robert Black will also join Hutchins at Patriot Bank. The duo previously worked with Hutchins at Fieldpoint Bank and First Republic Bank.

“This is an exciting time for Patriot Bank as we expand our high-net-worth banking platform centered on responsiveness, tailored solutions and strong client relationships,” Hutchins said in a statement. “Our team looks forward to leveraging our experience of providing personalized service to entrepreneurs, families, businesses and advisors throughout Connecticut.”

Salinas held leadership roles at Fieldpoint Private, JPMorgan Chase, First Republic and TD Bank. Black held positions at JPMorgan Chase, First Republic Bank and Wells Fargo Private Bank prior to joining Patriot Bank.

“Patriot Bank is focused on providing a bespoke banking experience for high-net-worth entrepreneurs, family offices and businesses, and the fiduciaries who serve them,” Patriot Bank President and CEO Steven Sugarman said in a statement. “I am thrilled to welcome DeWitt, Sophia and Robert to lead Patriot’s renewed commitment to Greenwich and Fairfield County.”

As part of its investment in the Greenwich market, Patriot also announced plans to expand its Mason Street branch, including the addition of a Founders Club lounge. Renovations are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.