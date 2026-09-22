A Year After Approvals, Mass Mutual Redevelopment Seeks Plan Tweaks

MB Financial Group has had city site plan review in hand for its 335-unit redevelopment of Enfield’s former Mass. Mutual office campus for around a year now.

This week, it’s returning to city officials for permission to add even more units to the mix.

The developer got permission in September of last year to convert the three existing office buildings at 100 Bright Meadow Blvd. into 178 apartments and add 157 townhouses on the office property’s parking lots.

Now, MB Financial is scheduled to return to the Enfield Planning & Zoning Commission Thursday night in search of permission to add 23 more townhomes. Materials for the Sept. 24 meeting don’t give a reason for MB Financial’s request, but include new phasing information.

The filings indicate the full build-out would occur over two phases. The first, detailed in the filings, includes renovating the existing office buildings into the apartments and 12,000 square feet of restaurant or commercial space, after which crews would move on to building a 5,700-square-foot clubhouse with pool and 62 townhouses on the existing parking lots.

The remaining 118 townhomes would rise in a subsequent phase. A 129-unit apartment building next to the existing office buildings is also shown on some site plans filed for Thursday’s meeting, but is not addressed by the application.

The additional 23 townhomes being sought Thursday fall below the level of needing additional approvals from the Planning & Zoning Commission, a report from city staff included in the application states, and requires only site plan review.