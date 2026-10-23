Ansonia Strip Center Sells After Four Years

One of Ansonia’s major retail properties has sold for $8.3 million.

Atlantic Capital Partners represented the sellers, a KIMCO-led partnership, and Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer, investor Michael Berkowitz, of 100-172 Division St. The KIMCO partnership bought the property in 2022 for $14 million.

Otherwise known as Ansonia Landing, the 91,447-square-foot strip retail property is anchored by a 59,987-square-foot dark Stop & Shop in a stand-alone building. The store is subject to a short-term lease, Atlantic Capital Partners said, teeing up a potential repositioning attempt.

“Ansonia Landing represents a unique value-add opportunity in a highly constrained submarket,” Justin Smith, head of capital markets at Atlantic Capital Partners, said in a statement. “The short-term lease structure on the anchor space delivers stable immediate cash flow while allowing new ownership the flexibility to execute a transformative redevelopment plan.”

The remainder of the property is filled out with a 29,960-square-foot multi-tenant strip in a separate building, and sits close to Exit 13A on Route 8 highway linking Ansonia to the Merritt Parkway and Interstate 95 to the south, and Interstate 84 to the north. It’s also close to where the Derby Avenue connector between the Naugatuck Valley and downtown new Haven terminates.

Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate also handled leasing for the prior owners, and will remain the property’s exclusive leasing agent.