Ascend Bank Opening New Norwich Office

Ascend Bank will open a new office at 187 Main St. in Norwich to support loan production, business banking and community development, the bank said.

The office will be located in the former home of the Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Norwich has been an important part of Ascend Bank’s history, and we remain deeply committed to its future,” Ascend Bank President and CEO Kyle Eagleson said in a statement. “Opening this downtown office reflects our confidence in Norwich and strengthens our connection to the local business community, enabling us to better support growth and opportunity across the city.”

The bank has two other retail branches in Norwich in addition to its new office. Ascend has $1.5 million in assets and has 12 branches.

“Relationships have always been at the center of community banking,” Lisa Griffin, Ascend Bank eastern market president, said in a statement. “This location creates a collaborative environment where our lenders, commercial and business banking professionals can work directly with clients and community partners. It also strengthens Ascend Bank’s ability to support economic opportunities throughout Norwich and the surrounding region.”