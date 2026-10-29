Ascend Looks to Cement Norwich Presence

Lyle Fulton

Chief Lending Officer, Ascend Bank

Years experience: 27

Ascend Bank wanted to show its commitment to the Norwich market after merging with Eastern Connecticut Savings Bank last year, says Chief Lending Officer Lyle Fulton. But it already had two branches in the city and was concentrating operations staff in a new Wallingford facility. The answer? A new loan office in the former Chamber of Commerce space. While the lending environment has become more difficult with rising construction costs and interest rates, Fulton is optimistic headed into 2027.

Q: Why did Ascend Bank want to build this new loan office in Norwich?

A: We merged with Eastern Connecticut Savings Bank a little over a year ago. GSB [Guilford Savings Bank], prior to the rebrand, was around for 150 years. They [ECSB] were around 110 years. So we both have strong roots in the communities we serve, and when we merged together, we wanted to retain that community and continue it without any interruption, as we’ve done for over 100 years. ECSB operated at a 5-story building in downtown Norwich over the years, and then with GSB – now Ascend – opening up its new operations center in Wallingford, the capacity was there to absorb all employees under one roof rather than the five stories. So we made the decision that we were going to do something with that building, but we didn’t want to abandon the Norwich market.

We merged with Eastern for a reason. We wanted to become a viable banking entity in the Eastern Connecticut region, the southeastern corridor as well. So, although we are relocating our offices now to – relatively – across the street, it shows our commitment to staying in the community. We didn’t want to pull out of there. It’s too important to us to abandon it, so we’re opening an office. We’re going to have commercial lenders, we’re going to have business banking officers. We’re going to have some other administrative staff there to help work that market.

Q: When you have all those staff coming together, where do you see the value of being able to have them all in a dedicated loan office?

A: I think really to be an effective bank – lender, deposit and investment-holder – you really need to be in those communities in which you’re serving. So much of banking today is out-of-state banks processing loan applications or having customer service centers out-of-state, so far from the markets we’re serving, that you lose that touch. That’s one reason we want to stay in Norwich. We want the people that are going to be doing the business and working with our clients to actually be in the market, so they know the businesses, they know the people, they know the organizations, and by being in the market, know what their needs are, and hopefully we’re able to fulfill them.

Q: Do you feel that community roots is something that banks are able to market?

A: So much of the world has been commoditized. Banking products are the same so what differentiates us from the others. Having that local representation in the market area, I think is a huge benefit for us. We say all the time, if there’s a need for [bank President Kyle Eagleson] to go out and visit a business in the area, he’ll do it. As chief lending officer, I’m the same way. I tell my lenders I’m always available to go out and meet with someone, and I think that’s a big differentiator with a lot of other banks where they don’t have that senior management exposure, and clients don’t necessarily see them. So we have expert people in the commercial lending world there, and in the business development world but if they need senior representation, we’re there. We’ll meet with them face to face.

Q: There’ve been various changes in the overall rate environment. What has lending activity been like, and how does the bank deal with a higher-for-longer interest rate environment?

A: Obviously on the residential side, that’s been impacted for a few years with a higher rate and the low inventory in Connecticut, so it’s really limited the number of transactions from in the past. On the commercial side, you may remember back in 2023, rates spiked up due to some of the banking issues out in California. What always happens is it takes a few weeks, few months for people to acclimate to the new rates. So things are a little bit in flux, and then people accept them and know that they’re here, and things take off again.

We had a very strong loan demand in 2025, 2026. With the real rapid rise in rates over the last two months we’re finding that again, people are a little bit more cautious, reevaluating some transactions they might have done when rates were in the low- to mid-sixes versus low- to mid-sevens [percent]. Some projects are being reworked to make sure that the numbers actually pencil out. So I think there’s going to be a little recalibration to these rates, and then I think once people accept them, we’re expecting 2027 to be fairly strong as well. Who knows what will happen? We have elections coming up and other things, so rates may go back down to a more comfortable level in the sixes. I think we all agree they’re not going down to the threes and fours that we saw a few years ago.

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