CT Housing Market Slowing Faster Than Normal, Agents Say

There has been a continued slowdown in sales activity in Connecticut this fall, and the recent rise in interest rates is only adding fuel to the fire.

While there was a 1.4 percent increase in closed sales year-over-year in September 2026 according to SmartMLS – with there being 2,335 sales in Connecticut – sales are still down year-to-date to 19,134 sales, representing a 2 percent decline.

This is a sharp contrast to what was seen earlier in the year, according to Trumbull-based RE/MAX Realtor Matthew Nuzie.

“Earlier this year, it was consistently lots of showings, multiple offers, highest and best all the way up until, probably, the end of summer just before Labor Day,” he said.

Fall Slowdown More Pronounced This Year

The fall market is particularly a time where inventory increases. There were 6,125 single-family homes for sale in September, which is a 3.7 percent increase from September 2025 according to SmartMLS data.

Additionally, the average time a house spends on the market has increased, from 25 days in September 2025 to 30 days in September 2026.

“Labor Day hit, and then it just felt like the market shifted,” Nuzie said. “The market’s definitely starting to show some signs of a slowdown here in Connecticut.”

But the slowdown is far more than what Realtors are used to seeing. This is the worst market that Branford-based Coldwell Banker agent Lauren Freedman has seen in 10 years.

“The taxes are brutal, and the prices, they don’t make sense,” Freedman said. “So we have a lot of that inventory, and that inventory is just sitting.”

The slowdown was also more than what was Nuzie expected, too.

“This feels seasonally very slow, just from what I’m seeing,” Nuzie said. “I would say it’s probably the interest rates, but also there’s not been any type of meaningful price correction or any type of price reduction. We’re starting to see some more price drops so I think as that sets in maybe buyers will get off the sideline and be able to absorb the higher rates.”

The slowdown is also being seen throughout the country.

There has been a large decline in contract signings according to Realtor.com Senior Economist Jake Krimmel. Contract signings were down 9.7 percent year over year in September, the largest decline since September 2023, according to Realtor.com.

Buyer-Seller Power Dynamics Shifting

As a result, Connecticut is seeing some shift in the power dynamics between buyers and sellers. While the market is still a seller’s market, buyers are getting some power as homes sit on the market.

“The last two, three years used to be a seller’s market,” Hartford-based Five Stars Realty broker-owner Guillermo Araujo said. “Now it’s changing. I’m not really sure it’s totally changed, but my listings, now they are taking longer. They are taking more than 21 days to be sold.”

This has forced sellers to rethink where they stand on price and also potentially offer other concessions. The percentage of homes that received a price cut was 12.6 percent in September, according to Realtor.com. While this is below the national average of 20.8 percent, Hartford’s total increased by 1.5 percent on a year-over-year basis.

This might force some buyers to get off of the sidelines, according to Nuzie. He also believes that sellers who come in at an “inflated” price will see their home sit on the market.

It can also force some difficult conversations between Realtors and their clients who are selling a property, according to Araujo.

“At the same time, we need to convince the seller that If it’s not selling, we need to drop the price,” he said. “Those are difficult conversations to have with the seller.”

Agents Forced to Up Marketing Spend

With the market slowing down, it can force Realtors to invest more in marketing a property they are looking to sell according to Araujo.

“For me, it’s going to cost me more to sell the property because I need to pay for more promotion,” he said. “I start putting more money into every single listing so it can show up in everybody’s feed.”

Araujo noted that he utilizes features such as Zillow Showcase and working with Homes.com.

“Before, you didn’t even have to need those services” he said, “But now you need to be able to reach because the MLS is not enough anymore. From my point of view, it costs more to sell because we need to sell the property, no matter what.”

Between price cuts and increased spending on promotion, this affects the amount of money a Realtor’s pocket, particularly at an independent brokerage such as Araujo’s Five Stars Realty.

Not Much Optimism for Rest of 2026

With the average 30-year interest rate sitting at 7.4 percent according to Freddie Mac, there is not a lot of optimism among Realtors regarding how the year will end.

“Unless something drastically changes with the interest rates, nothing’s going to change with the market,” Freedman said. “If anything it is just going to get worse, which is going into our slow time. We slow down drastically around the holidays and winter obviously with snow and weather. So this will just make it worse.”

Interest rate changes would be the main driver of a market change according to Araujo. He also believes if there was a larger economic upturn that activity among Connecticut buyers would increase.

Still, due to the nature of the Connecticut housing market, there is still some hope for sellers. The market remains highly desirable according to Nuzie.

The state also manages to attract out-of-state buyers, particularly from New York according to Araujo. Coming from a market with higher prices – such as New York City – higher costs are easier to swallow.