Glastonbury Retail Development Sells for $29M

A prominent Glastonbury retail property has traded hands to a joint venture of Asana Partners and Grossman Development Group.

The duo bought The Shops at Somerset Square for $29 million, the firms said.

The seller, Poag Shopping Centers, paid $30.07 million for the 13.61-acre, four-building asset at 110-178 Glastonbury Blvd., town property records show.

The off-market transaction was facilitated by David Dumeer of Goman + York Property Advisors, the East Hartford-based advisory firm and brokerage said, adding that Dumeer had worked for Poag Shopping Centers leasing the property for “several years.”

The Shops at Somerset Square announced several new tenants in recent years, including CAVA and Stone Cold Creamery locations, which strengthened the property’s value, the company said. The 115,000-square-foot property is now 84 percent leased.

Goman + York said it will continue as the center’s exclusive leasing representative, working with Grossman Development Group on ongoing leasing and merchandising.

“The Shops at Somerset Square is one of the region’s premier lifestyle retail destinations,” Dumeer said in a statement. “Its location, tenant roster, and remaining leasing opportunities position it well for long-term success under new ownership, and we look forward to continuing that work with Asana Partners and Grossman Development Group.”