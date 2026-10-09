M&T Bank Adds Branch in ‘Important’ CT Market

M&T Bank recently added a branch in Torrington, a location that M&T Bank’s retail market manager for Northern Connecticut describes as an “important” market.

The new, full-service branch at 25 Pineridge Road is is a replacement for an M&T branch previously located at a Torrington Stop & Shop. The Buffalo, New York-based regional bank now has 109 branches in Connecticut.

“While customers are increasingly using digital and self-service channels, many still value the ability to meet face-to-face with an expert, particularly for more complex financial needs,” Rammie Nesheiwat said. “Our new location gives us a modern facility to have those conversations, strengthen relationships and continue serving the community for the long-term.”

The new branch features private offices and meeting spaces to support meaningful customer conversations and more flexibility and functionality than the prior approximately 700-square-foot location inside Stop & Shop.

“Branch design has evolved significantly,” Nesheiwat told The Commercial Record. “As more routine banking has moved to digital and self-service channels, branches have transformed to focus on personalized advice and complex financial needs, with spaces designed for consultation, privacy, and meaningful customer conversations.”

With the bank boasting new locations in Torrington and Waterbury, the bank regularly reviews potential for expansion, whether it be in Connecticut or outside the Nutmeg State, Nesheiwat said. Prior to the Torrington branch, M&T’s most recent branch opening in Connecticut came in October 2025, when it opened its seventh location in Bridgeport.