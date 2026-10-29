Not All Listings Portals Are Created Equal

While the four major national house listing services provide much the same information about properties listed on their sites, according to a new report from the Consumer Policy Center, there are several differences of which would-be buyers should be aware.

One major deviation that could pay off for smart buyers is that only one site – Realtor.com – prominently lists pending contingent deals. The latter depend on certain clauses being met, like an acceptable inspection, while pending sales are just waiting to reach the closing table.

But many of these contracts never get there. For one reason or another, roughly 15 percent of all contracts fall out. So, buyers should watch these listings. If a contract fails to close, a seller anxious to land another deal might be willing to negotiate on any number of terms.

But at the same time, Realtor.com, the official listing site of the National Association of Realtors, includes what the CPC report calls a “deceptive” button: It isn’t clear whether clicking on it will take you to the property’s listing agent or to an unknown agent who wants to work with buyers.

A Risk for Consumers Ahead?

Of the four major portals – Realtor.com, Redfin, Zillow and Homes.com – Redfin was the only one to list “coming soon” properties, or as Redfin calls them, “Early Access.”

These are houses for which agents have secured listing contracts, but which aren’t ready to be seen by the public. Perhaps some repairs must be made, or maybe the seller wants time to stage and photograph the place.

“Coming soon” listings are the subject of great debate within the real estate business these days. Some brokers love them because they give them a chance to shop the houses within their own offices, enabling them to keep the entire sales commission in-house.

But rival agents argue that they are not shown to the widest audience possible, thereby limiting the pool of potential customers, and potentially limiting the final price.

Overall, consumers need not be concerned about which site they choose to search for houses. The report’s author, Stephen Brobeck, found that, “to a large extent,” the four big portals “make the same information about the same properties available.”

Still, Brobeck, a frequent critic of how real estate is practiced, believes it’s wise to look at listings on all four sites.

These portals dominate the national landscape, publishing listings from most local and regional multiple listing services and enabling buyers to search for places around the corner or across the country.

But the big four are also embroiled in various battles over access to listings. Depending on the outcomes, some buyers could be denied key information they need to make informed decisions.

“Our fear is that we would return to the pre-portal days when consumers were highly dependent on agents,” Brobeck warns. “This would represent a huge loss for consumers that would erode their confidence in the housing market.”

How Research Was Conducted

For the study, the CPC viewed samples of listings in 21 specific communities in, or near, 10 major metropolitan areas. Brobeck asked Google to show homes for sale in a particular location, and then searched the listings for that location on each portal.

Altogether, he examined more than 2,000 listings for 500 properties, finding that three-quarters of them were listed on all four sites and more than four-fifths were posted on three of the four.

There were a few notable exceptions.

In one case, a property listed on Zillow and Realtor.com was not listed on either Redfin or Homes.com. A possible reason, Brobeck suspects, is how the two treated lower-priced properties. Of the omitted listings, Homes.com missed 15 priced under $500,000, while Redfin missed 10. By comparison, Realtor missed only two and Zillow missed just three.

In another peculiarity, Redfin was the only portal to list “coming soon” houses that were brokered by Compass and its affiliated companies, Coldwell Banker, Christies and Sotheby’s.

Who’s Missing Days on Market?

And in a third important difference, some properties were listed without showing the number of days they have been on the market. Owners of houses that have been listed the longest are more likely to be willing to negotiate. Yet publicizing that “days on the market” stat is another somewhat controversial issue within the real estate community.

For several years, Compass has been offering sellers an option to keep their listings private as opposed to being submitted to their local multiple listing service. These private listings do not reveal days on the market.

Some brokers with houses that have been languishing for long periods pull the listings, only to relist them a few days or weeks later, giving the false impression that they are brand-new. When posted, though, the number of days on the market is “usually accurate and useful,” the study found.

Lew Sichelman has been covering real estate for more than 50 years. He is a regular contributor to numerous shelter magazines and housing and housing-finance industry publications. Readers can contact him at lsichelman@aol.com.