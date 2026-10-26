Researchers Expect Remodeling Spending to Stagnate in 2027

Home-improvement spending continuing has stayed relatively flat through the third quarter, and experts say 2027 could be just as slow.

The Harvard University Joint Center for Housing Studies announced that Americans spent $520 billion on remodeling between Oct. 1, 2025 and Sept. 30, 2026, a 2 percent increase over the prior four-quarter period. That’s a small improvement over the four quarters ending June 30 of this year, but down from the four quarters ending March 31.

Researchers pointed to sluggish sales of building products, a slowdown in housing construction and fewer home sales as indicators that home-remodeling spending will also stagnate at a national level. Year-over-year growth in renovation and repair spending is expected to reach just 1.5 percent by the third quarter.

“Retail spending on building products has been flat to negative, and remodeling permits have stagnated, which points to continued sluggish renovation activity,” Rachel Bogardus Drew, Director of the Remodeling Futures Program at the JCSHs, said in a statement. “We expect annual spending to hover around $525 billion through the third quarter of next year.”

The most recent home-sales data available from The Warren Group, publisher of The Commercial Record, shows that single-family sales were effectively flat in Connecticut through Aug. 31, with 16,797 homes sold compared to the 16,703 homes sold in the first eight months of 2025. That’s even with a 6 percent year-over-year bump to home-sales totals in the month of August.

“Housing starts also continue to decline, and we are seeing persistent weakness in the broader housing market,” JCHS Managing Director Chris Herbert said in a statement. “These ongoing headwinds could slow growth in remodeling spending even further in the quarters ahead.”