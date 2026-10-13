Windsor Locks Train Station, with Airport Link, Set to Open

Windsor Locks’ brand-new train station will open to the public Sunday, along with a transit connection to Connecticut’s biggest airport.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s office announced the planned opening, set for Oct. 18, and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony there this morning.

The station is set up for park-and-ride commuters heading to New Haven, Hartford or Springfield via the state’s Hartford Line commuter rail line, with 160 parking spots. But it also enables a transit-only connection to Bradley International Airport via a CT Transit bus.

Route 24 provides daily connections to Bradley International Airport, with trips to Terminal A taking approximately 12 minutes and buses operating every 20 minutes on weekdays and every 40 minutes on weekends, Lamont’s office said.

“We built this new station to correct the missing link in the redevelopment of downtown Windsor Locks, connecting residents to jobs and travelers to Bradley International Airport and beyond,” Lamont said in a statement. “Bringing rail and bus service into the heart of downtown encourages new housing and private investment and supports the town’s growth for generations.”

The $46.1 million train station, like others along the Hartford Line, has generated significant interest in new development, particularly multifamily development, in downtown Windsor Locks, including Montgomery Mill and Trinity Financial’s planned transit-oriented development nearby.

“With 43,000 passenger trips expected annually by 2030, Windsor Locks will become a regional transportation hub connecting rail, bus service, and Bradley International Airport for travel across Connecticut and the Northeast,” state Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said. “Thank you to Governor Lamont, the Federal Railroad Administration, and Amtrak for bringing passenger rail and bus service into downtown Windsor Locks and helping transform the town’s future.”