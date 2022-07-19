Danbury Fair Adds Japanese Bowling Arcade as Tenant

One of Fairfield County’s principal mall properties is getting a new tenant: a Japanese bowling facility and arcade.

Round1 Bowling & Amusement will join Target as two of the Danbury Fair mall’s newest major tenants, mall owner Macerich announced last week.

“As our A-quality properties continue to attract a wide variety of new uses and new concepts, best-in-class, large-format entertainment companies are increasingly choosing Macerich destinations for their new locations,” Macerich Senior Executive Vice President of Leasing Doug Healey said in a statement. “More and more, people want physical places where they can be together and have fun. We’re pleased that in addition to providing great settings for shopping, dining, staying, working and living, our Regional Town Centers continue to add even more large-format entertainment experiences that shoppers crave today.”

Founded in Japan in 1993, Round1 Bowling & Amusement has locations across that country and expanded its mix of bowling, arcade games, billiards, karaoke, ping pong, darts and other entertainments into the United States starting in 2010. It currently operates dozens of locations nationwide, including at other Macerich mall properties: Deptford Mall (Deptford, New Jersey), Lakewood Center (Lakewood, California), Valley River Center (Eugene, Oregon) and Fashion District Philadelphia.